UK Logs Over 42,000 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest Number Since January

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 01:50 AM

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The United Kingdom has registered 42,302 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, hitting a six-month high for daily infections, the department of health said on Wednesday.

The death toll has risen by 49.

The overall number of COVID-19 cases in the UK has exceeded 5.2 million, including around 129,000 deaths.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed on Monday that the country will lift all COVID-19 restrictions on July 19, including the obligatory wearing of face masks. London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Wednesday that masks in the city's public transport will still remain compulsory.

