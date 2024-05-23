UK Parties Sharpen Knives As General Election Looms
Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2024 | 02:30 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) UK political parties began jostling for position on Thursday, setting out their electoral battle plans after embattled Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called a general election for July 4.
Sunak ended months of speculation about the date of the vote in a rain-soaked speech Wednesday outside Downing Street, which some took as an omen for his Conservatives' chances at the ballot box.
The right-wing Tories, in power since 2010 but battered by Brexit, a slew of scandals and ideological infighting, have consistently trailed the main opposition Labour party in opinion polls for two years.
That gap has widened, prompting many commentators to predict a landslide win for Labour in what would be a remarkable reverse after a heavy defeat for the leftists in 2019.
Soon after Sunak's speech, a snap Survation poll of voting intentions put Labour on 48 points, its highest since November 2022 and a huge 21 points ahead of the Tories, on 27.
The online poll of more than 1,000 adults on Wednesday and Thursday also found that 43 percent of respondents said Labour leader Keir Starmer would make a better prime minister than Sunak.
Survation said the results were consistent with Labour's polling throughout 2023 and this year, and with other surveys that have suggested similar results.
The vote -- the first to be held in July in the UK since 1945, when Labour won -- will be Sunak's first national electoral test, as he was appointed Tory leader by his own MPs in October 2022.
A former financier, the 44-year-old Sunak presented his party as the safe choice in an increasingly dangerous world, and promised to "fight for every vote" to overturn the opinion poll deficit.
Recent Stories
‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confidence’
Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework as debt concerns mount
PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024
ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors
Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit
DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects
Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials
Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..
Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan meets Iranian envoy
More Stories From World
-
Pakistani Hujjaj’s “Advanced Caravans” get high-tech escort from Madinah to Makkah4 minutes ago
-
S. Korea, Japan, China to hold first trilateral summit since 201924 minutes ago
-
Djokovic celebrates 37th birthday with 1,100th win33 minutes ago
-
UK parties hit campaign trail as general election looms33 minutes ago
-
Top UN court says to rule Friday on S.Africa Gaza ceasefire bid33 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, US.working to promote mutually beneficial ties: Masood Khan34 minutes ago
-
Nepali smashes women's record for fastest ascent of Everest34 minutes ago
-
At mercy of cartels, thousands of Mexicans seek refuge in US43 minutes ago
-
IMF warns France to cut debt, sees higher deficit43 minutes ago
-
Two aircraft bump wings at Tokyo's Haneda Airport1 hour ago
-
Finland's wizards making food out of thin air1 hour ago
-
Singapore's inflation holds steady in April1 hour ago