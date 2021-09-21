UK Prime Minister, Foreign Secretary to Meet With Biden, Harris - Foreign Office

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss are headed to Washington to meet with US President Joe Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris, the UK Foreign Office said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss are headed to Washington to meet with US President Joe Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris, the UK Foreign Office said on Tuesday.

On September 19, Johnson and Truss arrived in New York City, where the 76th UN General Assembly is being held.

"Today PM Boris Johnson and Foreign Sec Liz Truss travel to Washington DC for meetings with Vice President Kamala Harris and President Biden.

The UK and US are strong friends, partners and allies. We are working together as a #ForceForGood to tackle the most pressing global issues," the Foreign Office wrote on Twitter.

On September 15, the United States and the United Kingdom announced a new strategic security partnership with Australia, known as AUKUS, according to which Australia will acquire American nuclear-powered submarines, adding to the military presence of Washington and London in the Pacific region.