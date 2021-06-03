UrduPoint.com
UK Prime Minister Marks 4th Anniversary Of London Bridge Terror Attack

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 03:48 PM

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday marked the fourth anniversary of the "cowardly" terror attack at London Bridge that left eight people dead and many more injured

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday marked the fourth anniversary of the "cowardly" terror attack at London Bridge that left eight people dead and many more injured.

"My thoughts today are with the families of those who lost their lives and all those affected by the cowardly terrorist attack at London Bridge four years ago. Today, as then, we stand united and resolute against terrorism and the dangerous ideology that inspires it," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

On the night of June 3, 2017, three attackers ploughed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge before going into a stabbing spree in nearby Borough Market, killing eight people and injuring many more before they were shot dead by the police.

London mayor Sadi Khan also paid tribute to the victims and the people who try to stop the terrorists.

"On the fourth anniversary of the appalling terrorist attack on London Bridge, Londoners are once again uniting to remember the victims, their loved ones and the heroic first responders who ran towards danger to try to save lives," the Labour politician said in a statement.

Two years later, on November 29, 2019, a further two people were stabbed to death on London Bridge by a man that had been released the year before on license after serving a sentence for terrorist offences.

