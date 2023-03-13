UrduPoint.com

UK Prime Minister Rules Out Return Of Parthenon Marble Sculptures To Greece

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2023 | 08:25 PM

UK Prime Minister Rules Out Return of Parthenon Marble Sculptures to Greece

The United Kingdom has no intention to return Greece the Parthenon marble sculptures controversially removed from the Athens temple in the early 19th century by British diplomat Lord Elgin, as they belong to the British Museum by law, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) The United Kingdom has no intention to return Greece the Parthenon marble sculptures controversially removed from the Athens temple in the early 19th century by British diplomat Lord Elgin, as they belong to the British Museum by law, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday.

Greece has been seeking the return of what it considers illegally exported 2,500-year-old relics for decades. London claims that the sculptures were legally acquired by Elgin from the Ottoman officials who exercised authority in Greece at the time, and are now legally owned by the British Museum.

"The UK has cared for the Elgin marbles for generations," Sunak told reporters on his way back from the US, as quoted by The Guardian newspaper, adding that "our galleries and museums are funded by taxpayers because they are a huge asset to this country.

"

The prime minister emphasized that the collection of Ancient Greek sculptures, belonging to the British Museum, is protected by the law, and the British authorities "have no plans to change it."

"We share their treasures with the world, and the world comes to the UK to see them," he added.

Greek media reported in December 2022 that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was in secret talks with British Museum chair George Osborne. Meanwhile, the British Museum could consider returning the sculptures only on loan, according to The Guardian.

Related Topics

Loan Century Prime Minister World London Athens George Elgin Temple United Kingdom Greece December Media From Share

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs witnesses 22.3% growth in completed ..

Dubai Customs witnesses 22.3% growth in completed refund claims to 1.2 million i ..

12 minutes ago
 4th edition of GOTECH conference begins in Dubai

4th edition of GOTECH conference begins in Dubai

42 minutes ago
 Oman CG terms Karachi Games as great opportunity f ..

Oman CG terms Karachi Games as great opportunity for new athletes

2 minutes ago
 PNS NASR carrying relief assistance reaches Syria

PNS NASR carrying relief assistance reaches Syria

2 minutes ago
 University of Sharjah participates in SpaceOps 202 ..

University of Sharjah participates in SpaceOps 2023

57 minutes ago
 Wall Street stocks slump while regional banks unde ..

Wall Street stocks slump while regional banks under stress

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.