UK Registers 881 Coronavirus Deaths In Daily Update

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 10:32 PM

UK registers 881 coronavirus deaths in daily update

Britain announced another 881 deaths of people testing positive for coronavirus in Thursday's daily update, bringing the country's total toll to 7,978

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Britain announced another 881 deaths of people testing positive for coronavirus in Thursday's daily update, bringing the country's total toll to 7,978.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, in charge as Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in intensive care battling COVID-19, announced the figures as he warned that the country hadn't "yet reached the peak of the virus".

