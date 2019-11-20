UK Summons Chinese Ambassador Over Torture Claims by Ex-Employee of Hong Kong Consulate

(@imziishan)

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has summoned Chinese Ambassador in London after a former employee of the UK's Hong Kong consulate told the BBC he was tortured in China

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has summoned Chinese Ambassador in London after a former employee of the UK's Hong Kong consulate told the BBC he was tortured in China.

Simon Cheng, who worked in the British consulate in Hong Kong for about two years, said Chinese interrogators tortured him in attempts to retrieve information about the UK's involvement in the Hong Kong protest movement. He described being shackled, beaten and deprived of sleep when in detention in the Chinese city of Shenzhen.

"We are outraged by the disgraceful mistreatment that Mr. Cheng faced when he was in detention in mainland China ... and we've made clear that we expect the Chinese authorities to review and hold to account those responsible," Raab told the BBC.

In August, the British Consulate in Hong Kong put out a statement saying that it was extremely concerned when Cheng, who worked there as a trade and investment officer, went missing while attempting to transit from Shenzhen into Hong Kong.

Cheng, who was accused of soliciting prostitution during his visit, stated that he saw other Hong Kongers while in detention and suspected that they were also subjected to torture.

The massive protests began in Hong Kong in June over a controversial extradition bill, which was officially withdrawn in October. Frustrated with the local authorities' heavy-handed responses to the protests, the demonstrators expanded their demands to add an independent investigation into alleged police brutality and greater civil liberties, including universal suffrage, while calling for the resignation of Lam.

Beijing has repeatedly stated that the situation in Hong Kong is a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expressed full support for the actions of the local authorities.

Hong Kong was a colony of the UK until 1997 when it was handed over to China after its 99-year Opium War-era lease ended. China agreed to allow Hong Kong to retain autonomy for 50 years � until 2048 � under the "One Nation, Two Systems" principle.