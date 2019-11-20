UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Summons Chinese Ambassador Over Torture Claims By Ex-Employee Of Hong Kong Consulate

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 03:59 PM

UK Summons Chinese Ambassador Over Torture Claims by Ex-Employee of Hong Kong Consulate

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has summoned Chinese Ambassador in London after a former employee of the UK's Hong Kong consulate told the BBC he was tortured in China

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has summoned Chinese Ambassador in London after a former employee of the UK's Hong Kong consulate told the BBC he was tortured in China.

Simon Cheng, who worked in the British consulate in Hong Kong for about two years, said Chinese interrogators tortured him in attempts to retrieve information about the UK's involvement in the Hong Kong protest movement. He described being shackled, beaten and deprived of sleep when in detention in the Chinese city of Shenzhen.

"We are outraged by the disgraceful mistreatment that Mr. Cheng faced when he was in detention in mainland China ... and we've made clear that we expect the Chinese authorities to review and hold to account those responsible," Raab told the BBC.

In August, the British Consulate in Hong Kong put out a statement saying that it was extremely concerned when Cheng, who worked there as a trade and investment officer, went missing while attempting to transit from Shenzhen into Hong Kong.

Cheng, who was accused of soliciting prostitution during his visit, stated that he saw other Hong Kongers while in detention and suspected that they were also subjected to torture.

The massive protests began in Hong Kong in June over a controversial extradition bill, which was officially withdrawn in October. Frustrated with the local authorities' heavy-handed responses to the protests, the demonstrators expanded their demands to add an independent investigation into alleged police brutality and greater civil liberties, including universal suffrage, while calling for the resignation of Lam.

Beijing has repeatedly stated that the situation in Hong Kong is a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expressed full support for the actions of the local authorities.

Hong Kong was a colony of the UK until 1997 when it was handed over to China after its 99-year Opium War-era lease ended. China agreed to allow Hong Kong to retain autonomy for 50 years � until 2048 � under the "One Nation, Two Systems" principle.

Related Topics

Protest Police China Visit London Shenzhen Hong Kong United Kingdom June August October From Employment

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development allots US$9 million ..

45 seconds ago

Mohammed bin Rashid enacts new DIFC Intellectual P ..

1 minute ago

ADNOC embarks on one of the largest predictive mai ..

1 minute ago

Meesha's witness says he didn’t see any act of h ..

6 minutes ago

Fujairah bunker fuel stocks hit record as shippers ..

16 minutes ago

Khalifa Fund showcases 11 Emirati-initiated projec ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.