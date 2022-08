UK to Donate Some $43Mln in Humanitarian Aid for Ukraine, Syria, Africa - Foreign Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) The United Kingdom will spend 36 million Pounds (some $43 million) on humanitarian aid for Ukraine, Syria and Eastern African nations, the Foreign Office said.

"36 million in UK funding committed to provide emergency care to those enduring conflict in Ukraine and Syria and food shortages in East Africa," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The announcement was made on Thursday which is the United Nation's World Humanitarian Day.

"The UK continues to be a global leader supporting vulnerable people experiencing devastating conflict, extreme weather and lasting impacts of the pandemic," the statement added.