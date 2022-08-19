UK to Donate Some $43Mln in Humanitarian Aid for Ukraine, Syria, Africa - Foreign Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) The United Kingdom will spend 36 million Pounds (some $43 million) on humanitarian aid for Ukraine, Syria and Eastern African nations, the Foreign Office said.

"£36 million in UK funding committed to provide emergency care to those enduring conflict in Ukraine and Syria and food shortages in East Africa," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The announcement was made on Thursday which is the United Nation's World Humanitarian Day.

"The UK continues to be a global leader supporting vulnerable people experiencing devastating conflict, extreme weather and lasting impacts of the pandemic," the statement added.