UK To Host First Global Summit On AI Safety This Fall - Downing Street

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2023 | 06:30 AM

UK to Host First Global Summit on AI Safety This Fall - Downing Street

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) The United Kingdom will host the first-ever global summit on artificial intelligence (AI) safety this fall to address the risks of use of AIs and ways to reduce them, the office of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Wednesday.

Last week, Sunak said he intended to raise the topic of the "existential risk" posed by AI during his visit to the United States from June 7-8. Media reported that Sunak was expected to discuss with US President Joe Biden the creation of barriers to the implementation of artificial intelligence

"As the world grapples with the challenges and opportunities presented by the rapid advancement of Artificial Intelligence, the UK will host the first major global summit on AI safety ... The summit, which will be hosted in the UK this autumn, will consider the risks of AI, including frontier systems, and discuss how they can be mitigated through internationally coordinated action. It will also provide a platform for countries to work together on further developing a shared approach to mitigate these risks," the office said on the website.

Although AIs help to improve the lives of people, London believes that "the development of AI is extraordinarily fast moving and this pace of change requires agile leadership," the statement said, adding that the UK has "a global duty to ensure this technology is developed and adopted safely and responsibly."

Sunak had discussed the issue with a number of businesspeople and world leaders in recent weeks, including members of the Group of Seven, "who were united in their ambition to take a shared approach to this issue at the Hiroshima Summit last month," the statement read.

Following his visit to the US, Sunak tweeted that he had several productive meetings at the Capitol, adding that the need "to reimagine our alliance for the new challenges of today" has been discussed, among other topics.

