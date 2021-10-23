UrduPoint.com

UK Uses Anti-IS Banking Department Against Russia - Former Defence Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2021) The secret "banking" department of the British Ministry of Defense (MoD), created to restrict the financial activities of the terrorist group Islamic State (IS, terrorist group banned in the Russian Federation), has now directed its efforts to fight Russia and China, Air Marshal Edward Stringer, the MoD's former director-general of joint force development who oversaw the team until his retirement from the armed forces earlier this year, told the Financial Times newspaper on Friday.

"Whether it's Lebanese Hizbollah, the ring of associates around Putin, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, or even China's People's Liberation Army, all these organisations are mini polities with their own economy. Why let them go as far as the battlefield, if you can denude them of resources before they get there?" Stringer said in an interview to the newspaper.

According to the newspaper, the secret department, staffed by former bankers and financiers, was created six years ago in order to interfere with the commercial activities of IS in Syria and Iraq. The experts mainly focus on the commodity market and international capital flows. The task force employees worked with special forces, special services, as well as with the 77th brigade of the department for combating information warfare. Their task was to weaken the enemy by limiting access to finance.

Since the anti-IS operation ended, the department has been used for specific tasks and is not a permanent unit within the UK Department of Defense.

The West has repeatedly accused Russia of interfering in internal affairs and cyber-attacks. Russia denied all accusations, stating that Western countries did not present any evidence. Moscow also stated that it is always ready for dialogue.

