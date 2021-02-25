UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Welcomes Russia's Candid Release Of Sputnik V Results In The Lancet - Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 10:45 PM

UK Welcomes Russia's Candid Release of Sputnik V Results in The Lancet - Ambassador

The publication of interim results of clinical trials of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V by the producers was welcomed in the United Kingdom as bolstering "transparency and access," UK Ambassador to Russia Deborah Bronnert said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) The publication of interim results of clinical trials of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V by the producers was welcomed in the United Kingdom as bolstering "transparency and access," UK Ambassador to Russia Deborah Bronnert said on Thursday.

The interim results of the Russian vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, were published in authoritative peer-reviewed medical journal The Lancet on February 2.

"One thing that I do think was really welcome was that for Sputnik V, when the Russian institute, Gamaleya, put forward the results and got them published in The Lancet. It's not equivalent to approval but it's still a really welcome step forward in terms of transparency and access, and that's certainly something that we have been encouraging and welcome," Bronnert said at an event hosted by the Russo-British Chamber of Commerce.

To be used in the United Kingdom, Sputnik V would need to be approved "by our regulator or by a regulator that is equivalent," according to the diplomat.

Neither Gamaleya nor any other Russian vaccine producer have so far applied for the UK approval, the ambassador added.

Sputnik V is a human adenoviral platform-based vaccine, registered by the Russian government on August 11 last year. More than 30 other countries have approved and began using this vaccine to date, including Hungary, San Marino, Serbia, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, Nicaragua, Algeria, Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates.

Interim results from Sputnik's Phase 3 clinical trials, as published in The Lancet, established its efficacy at 91.6 percent.

Related Topics

Russia San Marino Argentina Algeria United Kingdom Bolivia Serbia Lebanon United Arab Emirates Mexico Hungary Chamber February August Commerce Event From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Verstappen 'not thinking' about succeeding Hamilto ..

36 minutes ago

Pakistan HC in UK resumes in-person consular servi ..

36 minutes ago

US govt gifts IT wall to Punjab Health dept fight ..

36 minutes ago

EU holds virus talks as study shows Pfizer jab 94% ..

40 minutes ago

IMF Actively Assessing Risks, Benefits From Digita ..

41 minutes ago

Nearly 12.5Mln Syrians Lack Regular Access to Food ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.