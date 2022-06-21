UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Attacks Sea Drilling Platforms: Crimea Official

June 21, 2022

Ukraine attacks sea drilling platforms: Crimea official

The head of Moscow-controlled Crimea on Monday said three people were injured and seven were missing after Ukraine fired on Black Sea oil drilling platforms off the Russian-annexed peninsula

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :The head of Moscow-controlled Crimea on Monday said three people were injured and seven were missing after Ukraine fired on Black Sea oil drilling platforms off the Russian-annexed peninsula.

"We confirm that there are three injured and seven reported missing. We guarantee that the search will continue," Sergey Aksyonov said on Telegram, referring to Crimea-based oil and gas company Chernomorneftegaz's platforms.

This is the first reported strike against offshore energy infrastructure in Crimea since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24.

Aksyonov, installed by Russia as the peninsula's governor after the 2014 annexation, had previously said five people were injured before revising the casualty figures.

He said three platforms were targeted, triggering the evacuation of 94 people on the sites, while 15 soldiers remained to guard them.

The search and rescue operation was continuing by air and sea, he added.

Chernomorneftegaz, sanctioned by the United States since 2014, operates several gas and oil fields in the Black Sea and in the Sea of Azov.

Aksyonov said one platform had been hit and Olga Kovitidi, a Russian senator for Crimea, told the RIA Novosti agency that there were no victims on the two other platforms.

