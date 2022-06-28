UrduPoint.com

Ukraine, Climate, Hunger: The G7 Action Plans

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2022 | 07:16 PM

Ukraine, climate, hunger: the G7 action plans

The world's top industrialised nations wrapped up a three-day summit dominated by talks on how they can bolster Ukraine in repelling Russia's invasion while minimising the international fallout

Elmau Castle, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :The world's top industrialised nations wrapped up a three-day summit dominated by talks on how they can bolster Ukraine in repelling Russia's invasion while minimising the international fallout.

Here are the main plans drawn up by the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States in tackling the myriad of crises facing the globe: - War in Ukraine - Allies vowed to provide financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support and stand with Ukraine for "as long as it takes".

Financial aid for Kyiv reaches $29.5 billion, as the United States separately said it was planning to send Ukraine sophisticated anti-aircraft missiles to defend against Russian attacks.

To put the squeeze on Russia, they plan to work towards a price cap for Russian oil and impose an import ban from gold from Vladimir Putin's country.

They said they will "consider a range of approaches, including options for a possible prohibition of all services which enable transportation of Russian seaborne crude oil and petroleum products" unless the oil is purchased at or below a certain price.

- China - G7 leaders called out China's "non-transparent and market-distorting" international trade practices.

They signalled that they would seek to extricate themselves from reliance on China, saying that they will "foster diversification and resilience to economic coercion, and to reduce strategic dependencies".

The leaders also voiced concern about human rights violations in China, urging Beijing to respect fundamental freedoms.

They stressed that the situation in Tibet, and in Xinjiang, where there is "forced labour", "is of major concern".

The statement also urged China to "honour its commitments" under the Sino-British Joint Declaration, in which Beijing agreed Hong Kong could keep some freedoms and autonomy for 50 years under a "One Country, Two Systems" model.

The G7 also unveiled a plan to raise some $600 billion in public and private investments for infrastructure programmes in poor countries, in a bid to compete with China's massive Belt and Road Initiative.

- Global hunger - The G7 pledged an additional $4.5 billion to ease the global food shortage crisis. That brings the total joint commitment to $14 billion for the year.

They also called on countries and companies with significant food stockpiles to help ease a hunger crisis sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement, they also urged "all countries to avoid excessive stockpiling of food which can lead to further price increases".

- Climate - The G7 underlined the "increased urgency to act" to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions by around 43 percent by 2030 relative to the 2019 level.

It committed to a "highly decarbonised road sector by 2030".

The group agreed to set up a "Climate Club" of willing countries to coordinate and speed up efforts to tackle global warming.

- Energy - The G7 committed to ending new direct public support for the international unabated fossil fuel energy sector by the end of 2022.

The term "unabated" refers to projects that do not employ techniques to offset some of the pollution caused by carbon dioxide emissions.

With the scramble for alternative energy sources as Western allies shun Russian fossil fuels, however, the G7 agreed that public investment can be made in the gas sector "as a temporary response".

Related Topics

Shortage World Import Ukraine Poor Russia China Canada France Oil Road Germany Beijing Hong Kong Vladimir Putin Lead Price Italy Japan United States Gas 2019 Gold All From Top Billion Labour

Recent Stories

Efforts for breast cancer awareness have started t ..

Efforts for breast cancer awareness have started to yield results: Samina Alvi

28 seconds ago
 Wimbledon courts chief has global vision for tenni ..

Wimbledon courts chief has global vision for tennis on grass

29 seconds ago
 Joint ventures worth millions discussed with Saudi ..

Joint ventures worth millions discussed with Saudi Investors: FPCCI President

31 seconds ago
 KP Assembly passes supplementary budget of Rs234.9 ..

KP Assembly passes supplementary budget of Rs234.98 bn for fiscal year 2021-22

37 seconds ago
 Comprehensive security plan devises during Eid: SS ..

Comprehensive security plan devises during Eid: SSP Khairpur

3 minutes ago
 Technical, scientific & technology education becom ..

Technical, scientific & technology education become need of hour: DC Kohlu

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.