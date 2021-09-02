Ukraine Sends Lithuania 2nd Part of Border Security Aid

Ukraine has dispatched to Lithuania the second part of its humanitarian aid for strengthening border protection from illegal migrants coming from Belarus, the Ukrainian State Emergency Service said on Wednesday

Ukraine sent Lithuania the first out of three parts of border security assistance in August.

"Today, on September 1, Ukraine sent more than 48 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Lithuania," the statement said, adding that "The aid will facilitate the strengthening of the Lithuanian borders' protection from illegal migrants."

The emergency service will accompany the transportation of the cargo and hand it over to the Lithuanian border guard, the statement added.

On July 2, Lithuania declared an emergency over the influx of migrants from Belarus, many of them Iraqis, Iranians and Syrians. Lithuanian politicians and several leading EU officials have accused the Belarusian government of facilitating the movement of migrants across the border with Lithuania as retaliation for the European Union's decision to impose sanctions on Minsk. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that his country would not contain the flow of migrants to the EU, as it does not have the capacity due to sanctions.