KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Ukraine will carry out military exercises in the country's south in response to Russia's Caucasus 2020 strategic command and staff drills, Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Taran said on Friday, adding that NATO troops might be engaged in the drills.

"At the same time, taking into account the troop build-up under the pretext of the 'Caucasus 2020' exercises, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry plans to hold a strategic command exercise 'United Effort 2020' at the same time, during the last decade of September," Taran said, speaking in the Ukrainian parliament.

According to the minister, the exercises are aimed at testing the ability of the Ukrainian General Staff to act in accordance with NATO standards.

"It is planned to conduct command and staff exercises, check operational readiness, and conduct live firing by anti-aircraft missile systems, air force aircraft, and certain units of the ground forces," Taran stated, adding that NATO member states were also expected to take part in the drills.

Russia's Caucasus 2020 strategic military drills are scheduled to take place in September.