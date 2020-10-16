UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine To Vote On Legalising Medical Cannabis In Consultation

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 07:09 PM

Ukraine to vote on legalising medical cannabis in consultation

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday said Ukraine would vote later this month in a non-binding consultation on whether to legalise medical cannabis as well as on other social issues, saying the move was overdue

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday said Ukraine would vote later this month in a non-binding consultation on whether to legalise medical cannabis as well as on other social issues, saying the move was overdue.

Zelensky, whose popularity has been waning in recent months, announced earlier this week that voters will be asked to answer five questions on social issues on local election day, October 25.

"On the territory of our country, it (medical cannabis) is totally illegal", but "the world is changing and we must draw conclusions and make changes to our social contract," the presidency said in a statement.

"According to preliminary estimates, at least two million Ukrainians need" cannabis for therapeutic use, it said.

In addition to the legalisation of medical cannabis, the other four questions are related to such topics like the reduction of the number of lawmakers or introduction of life imprisonment for high-level corruption.

The opposition denounced Zelensky's idea of the consultation as an attempt to mobilise the voters as his popularity is declining.

Faced with criticism, the presidency insisted that this consultation would not have "direct legal consequences" but will allow "every citizen to express themselves on important issues".

A former comedian with no political experience, Zelensky was elected president in 2019 on promises to root out corruption and end the war with Russian-backed separatists in the east.

With lack of palpable changes, both his own and his party's popularity ratings have continued to decline.

According to an opinion poll in September, 35 percent of Ukrainians were satisfied with the president's policies and 57 percent said they were dissatisfied.

Related Topics

Election Corruption World Ukraine Vote September October 2019 Million Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Emomali Rahmon on being r ..

25 minutes ago

Emirates Skywards hits the 20-year mark with over ..

51 minutes ago

Three billion people globally lack handwashing fac ..

1 hour ago

Everyone should work in their limits and should no ..

1 hour ago

Legal action will be taken if PDM violates Gujranw ..

1 hour ago

AJK President stresses need for dialogue between A ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.