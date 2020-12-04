Ukraine's Ministry of Health will recommend the cabinet to introduce a strict three-week lockdown starting early January to contain the spreading of the coronavirus, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Frida

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Ukraine's Ministry of Health will recommend the cabinet to introduce a strict three-week lockdown starting early January to contain the spreading of the coronavirus, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Friday.

"We will not urge for a strict quarantine before the end of December, as we see coronavirus incidence growing steadily, with no sharp spikes. We can assure that our healthcare system will be able to cope with the currently existing COVID-related load ... We will recommend the government to introduce a planned strict quarantine starting the first days of January, and we believe that the quarantine should last three weeks to be efficient," Stepanov said at a briefing.