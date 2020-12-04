UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine's Health Ministry Recommends Strict 3-Week Quarantine Starting Early January

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 12:53 PM

Ukraine's Health Ministry Recommends Strict 3-Week Quarantine Starting Early January

Ukraine's Ministry of Health will recommend the cabinet to introduce a strict three-week lockdown starting early January to contain the spreading of the coronavirus, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Frida

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Ukraine's Ministry of Health will recommend the cabinet to introduce a strict three-week lockdown starting early January to contain the spreading of the coronavirus, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Friday.

"We will not urge for a strict quarantine before the end of December, as we see coronavirus incidence growing steadily, with no sharp spikes. We can assure that our healthcare system will be able to cope with the currently existing COVID-related load ... We will recommend the government to introduce a planned strict quarantine starting the first days of January, and we believe that the quarantine should last three weeks to be efficient," Stepanov said at a briefing.

Related Topics

Ukraine January December Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM proposes 10-point agenda to world community to ..

5 minutes ago

Tokyo's Nikkei closes lower over virus worries

3 minutes ago

KP includes AGRD test for coronavirus diagnosis: T ..

3 minutes ago

Singapore to contribute 5 mln USD to help other co ..

5 minutes ago

Seven injured in Lahore traffic accident

5 minutes ago

Nation observes Youm-e-Dua today for protection fr ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.