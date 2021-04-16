The Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU has great potential, but the question of Ukraine's membership in the EU is not currently raised, a high-ranking EU source told reporters

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) The Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU has great potential, but the question of Ukraine's membership in the EU is not currently raised, a high-ranking EU source told reporters.

"Ukraine is a European country, and as a European country it has a possibility to be in the European Union, but this it is not something on the table right now," he said.

The escalation on the border with Ukraine stems from the fact that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made steps to "diminish Russian influence inside the country," he said.

The source explained that he meant decisions taken to restrict and ban the activities of various media, as well as on "oligarchs close to the Kremlin.

" He added that, in his opinion, this is not a matter of geopolitics or Moscow's checking of the reaction of the new US administration.

The United States has warned the European Union in advance about new restrictive measures against Russia, the source told reporters.

The EU is pleased with such cooperation with the new US administration, which is very different from the administration of Donald Trump, he noted.

The EU is currently not working on new sanctions against Russia in connection with the situation in Ukraine, he added.