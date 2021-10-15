The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine approved personal sanctions against 237 people who took part in organizing the elections to the Russian State Duma in Crimea and part of Donbas not controlled by Kiev, NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine approved personal sanctions against 237 people who took part in organizing the elections to the Russian State Duma in Crimea and part of Donbas not controlled by Kiev, NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said on Friday.

"The next issue that we considered was about the application of personal economic and other measures. As of today, we have made a decision regarding those people who took direct part in the voting, ensured the work on the elections in Crimea, in the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. We continue to impose sanctions. Today there were 237 people, today sanctions were applied," Danilov said at a briefing.

He added that most of the sanctions concerned members of election commissions.

The elections to the State Duma were held on September 17-19. In September, the NSDC decided to impose sanctions on the organizers of the electoral process in the elections to the Russian State Duma "in Crimea and Donbas," although no elections were held in the territory of Donbas. Leonid Slutsky, the head of the State Duma International Affairs Committee, noted that these sanctions by Kiev were a senseless step, since the elections had been held according to the Russian laws, and such a measure on the part of Ukraine would have no effect.