UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Airline Says Bodies Of Iran Plane Crash Victims Due Back In Kiev On Sunday

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 10:43 PM

Ukrainian Airline Says Bodies of Iran Plane Crash Victims Due Back in Kiev on Sunday

Bodies of Ukrainians killed in the crash of the Ukraine International jetliner near Tehran will be flown home on January 19, the company said on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Bodies of Ukrainians killed in the crash of the Ukraine International jetliner near Tehran will be flown home on January 19, the company said on Friday.

"Deceased Ukrainian passengers and Flight PS752 crew members will return to Ukraine on Sunday, January 19," the Facebook message read.

The air carrier said that a tribute ceremony would be held at Borispol Airport's Terminal B at noon so that anyone who wishes to come could pay their respects to the victims.

The Boeing-737 with 176 people on board was struck down by a missile fired in error by Iran shortly after it took off from Tehran and was heading for the Ukrainian capital.

Most of the passengers were Iranians and Canadians flying to Toronto with a stopover in Kiev. The crew of nine and two passengers were Ukrainians. Others came from Germany, Sweden and Afghanistan.

Iran initially insisted that the crash was caused by a technical malfunction but eventually admitted that its missile hit the plane as it was preparing to repel a US attack after firing at Iraqi bases hosting US troops.

Related Topics

Firing Attack Afghanistan Ukraine Iran Facebook Company Germany Toronto Tehran Kiev Sweden January Sunday From Airport

Recent Stories

DHS Chief Vows US Will Deter New Caravan of Migran ..

2 minutes ago

US Pledges 'Every Bit' of Assistance to Ukraine Af ..

2 minutes ago

Kiev Says OSCE Chief to Begin 3-Day Working Visit ..

2 minutes ago

P&SHD stops salaries of 1525 ghost employees

2 minutes ago

Netanyahu 'More Optimistic' About Resolving Issach ..

7 minutes ago

Widows of police officials issued aid

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.