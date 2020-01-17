Ukrainian Airline Says Bodies of Iran Plane Crash Victims Due Back in Kiev on Sunday

Bodies of Ukrainians killed in the crash of the Ukraine International jetliner near Tehran will be flown home on January 19, the company said on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Bodies of Ukrainians killed in the crash of the Ukraine International jetliner near Tehran will be flown home on January 19, the company said on Friday.

"Deceased Ukrainian passengers and Flight PS752 crew members will return to Ukraine on Sunday, January 19," the Facebook message read.

The air carrier said that a tribute ceremony would be held at Borispol Airport's Terminal B at noon so that anyone who wishes to come could pay their respects to the victims.

The Boeing-737 with 176 people on board was struck down by a missile fired in error by Iran shortly after it took off from Tehran and was heading for the Ukrainian capital.

Most of the passengers were Iranians and Canadians flying to Toronto with a stopover in Kiev. The crew of nine and two passengers were Ukrainians. Others came from Germany, Sweden and Afghanistan.

Iran initially insisted that the crash was caused by a technical malfunction but eventually admitted that its missile hit the plane as it was preparing to repel a US attack after firing at Iraqi bases hosting US troops.