Ukrainian Military Loses Over 345 Soldiers In Donetsk Direction - Russian Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Ukrainian Military Loses Over 345 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) The Ukrainian military lost over 345 soldiers in the Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The armed forces of Ukraine continued to make attempts to attack in Donetsk, South Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kupyansk and Krasnyi Lyman directions, according to the ministry. In total, Russian forces repelled eight attacks in the Donetsk direction.

"Enemy losses per day in this direction amounted to over 345 Ukrainian servicemen, one tank, six infantry fighting vehicles, four vehicles, a Grad MLRS combat vehicle, five Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery mounts, as well as five field artillery guns, including one US-made M777 artillery system," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian ministry added that Ukraine lost over 75 soldiers in Krasnyi Lyman direction and over 220 soldiers in South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, where two attacks were repelled.

"In the Kupyansk direction, the assault detachments of (Russia's) western grouping of troops continued to conduct an offensive and take more advantageous positions in the area of the settlement of Kuzemiva of the Luhansk People's Republic," the ministry said, adding that two attacks were repelled in this area.

The ministry added that Ukraine lost up to 120 soldiers in the Kupyansk direction. Moreover, the Russian trips destroyed a Ukrainian ammunition depot near Kyslivka in the Kharkiv Region.

