Ukrainian Military Made Attempt To Seize Staromarievka Settlement In Donbas - DPR

Ukrainian Military Made Attempt to Seize Staromarievka Settlement in Donbas - DPR

The Ukrainian military has made an attempt to seize the Staromarievka settlement located on the line of contact in Donbas, the foreign minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, Natalia Nikonorova, said on Tuesday

"Yesterday, the Ukrainian side carried out another egregious act of aggression: the armed formations of Ukraine made an attempt to occupy the settlement of Staromaryevka in the Telmanovsky district, located on the line of contact," Nikonorova said in a statement.

