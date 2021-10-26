Ukrainian Military Made Attempt to Seize Staromarievka Settlement in Donbas - DPR

The Ukrainian military has made an attempt to seize the Staromarievka settlement located on the line of contact in Donbas, the foreign minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, Natalia Nikonorova, said on Tuesday

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) The Ukrainian military has made an attempt to seize the Staromarievka settlement located on the line of contact in Donbas, the foreign minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, Natalia Nikonorova, said on Tuesday.

"Yesterday, the Ukrainian side carried out another egregious act of aggression: the armed formations of Ukraine made an attempt to occupy the settlement of Staromaryevka in the Telmanovsky district, located on the line of contact," Nikonorova said in a statement.