Ukrainian Military Made Attempt To Seize Staromarievka Settlement In Donbas - DPR
Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 06:41 PM
DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) The Ukrainian military has made an attempt to seize the Staromarievka settlement located on the line of contact in Donbas, the foreign minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, Natalia Nikonorova, said on Tuesday.
"Yesterday, the Ukrainian side carried out another egregious act of aggression: the armed formations of Ukraine made an attempt to occupy the settlement of Staromaryevka in the Telmanovsky district, located on the line of contact," Nikonorova said in a statement.