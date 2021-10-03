UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian President Vows To Bring Arrested Saakashvili Home

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 02:10 PM

Ukrainian President Vows to Bring Arrested Saakashvili Home

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that his administration was doing everything in its power to get former Odessa governor Mikheil Saakashvili out of a Georgian jail and bring him home.

Saakashvili, a former president of Georgia who fled the Caucasus country in 2013, was arrested on Friday after returning to Georgia ahead of Saturday's municipal polls.

He faces corruption charges.

"As the president of Ukraine, I regularly work on bringing Ukrainian citizens home by all means at my disposal... Mr. Saakashvili is a Ukrainian citizen, so this concerns him," he told a news briefing.

Zelenskyy said the Ukrainian foreign ministry, the embassy in Georgia, the prime minister and the cabinet would make every effort to have Saakashvili sent back to Ukraine. The Georgian native received Ukrainian nationality in 2015.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Governor Ukraine Jail Odessa Georgia Sunday 2015 All Cabinet

Recent Stories

Humaid Al Nuaimi issues Decree forming Ajman Free ..

Humaid Al Nuaimi issues Decree forming Ajman Free Zone Board of Directors

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with bomb-laden drone

2 hours ago
 UAE Press: Expo 2020 exudes hope and confidence

UAE Press: Expo 2020 exudes hope and confidence

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2021

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd October 2021

6 hours ago
 Jihadist chief, 18 fighters killed in Mozambique: ..

Jihadist chief, 18 fighters killed in Mozambique: SADC

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.