Ukrainian President Vows to Bring Arrested Saakashvili Home

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that his administration was doing everything in its power to get former Odessa governor Mikheil Saakashvili out of a Georgian jail and bring him home.

Saakashvili, a former president of Georgia who fled the Caucasus country in 2013, was arrested on Friday after returning to Georgia ahead of Saturday's municipal polls.

He faces corruption charges.

"As the president of Ukraine, I regularly work on bringing Ukrainian citizens home by all means at my disposal... Mr. Saakashvili is a Ukrainian citizen, so this concerns him," he told a news briefing.

Zelenskyy said the Ukrainian foreign ministry, the embassy in Georgia, the prime minister and the cabinet would make every effort to have Saakashvili sent back to Ukraine. The Georgian native received Ukrainian nationality in 2015.