Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Discusses With G7 Ambassadors Ban on Opposition TV Channels

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had met with the G7 ambassadors to discuss the ban on the 112 Ukraine, ZIK and NewsOne tv channels, as well as judicial reform.

"Information today is as powerful weapon as tanks or missiles. #Ukraine fights hybrid threats for our independence. Was happy to brief @G7AmbReformUA on the necessity of sanctions against disinformation platforms," Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

"Also, was glad to discuss judicial #reform," he said.

On Tuesday evening, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, by his decree, put into effect the National Security and Defense Council's (NSDC) decision to impose sanctions for five years against the TV channels 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK and Verkhovna Rada lawmaker from the Opposition Platform - For Life faction Taras Kozak, who owns these channels.

The TV channels that have come under the sanctions are in opposition to the Ukrainian authorities and are associated with one of the leaders of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, Viktor Medvedchuk. The party condemned this decision and called it a manifestation of dictatorship and infringement of freedom of speech in the country. The TV channels stopped broadcasting but remained available on YouTube.

The list of restrictions that apply to TV channels includes blocking assets, restricting trading operations, preventing the withdrawal of capital from Ukraine, suspending the fulfillment of economic and financial obligations, canceling or suspending licenses and other permits. Also, TV companies are prohibited from using the radio frequency resource of Ukraine and rebroadcasting TV programs.