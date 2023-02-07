UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Sanctions Against Rosatom Make No Sense, Will Not Affect Work - Director General

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2023 | 07:29 PM

Ukrainian sanctions against Russia's "Rosatom" nuclear corporation are senseless and will not affect the Russian nuclear industry, Rosatom's Director General Alexey Likhachev said on Tuesday

On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 200 Russian companies, including Rosatom.

"If we talk about the sense of the decisions, which the Ukrainian side published, they have neither sense, nor consequences (for Rosatom)," he told reporters.

Likhachev added that any constructive cooperation with Ukraine was absolutely impossible under the current government in Kiev.

"Ukrainians themselves severed relations with us last year.

At the legislative level, (they) made a decision to terminate cooperation, to terminate supplies of (nuclear) fuel. (They) nationalized some of our assets, stopped enterprises ... After all that has happened, there can be, by definition, no constructive cooperation whatsoever with the current Kiev regime" Rosatom's head said.

The newly imposed Ukrainian sanctions provide, in particular, for the freezing of assets of Russian companies, restrictions on, or the complete cessation of trade operations, transit of resources, flights and transportation through the territory of Ukraine, the annulment or suspension of licenses and other permits. The sanctions were imposed for a 50-year period.

