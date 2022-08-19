UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Shells Fall Near Zaporizhzhia Thermal Power Plant, No Damage Caused - Official

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2022 | 01:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) Ukrainian shells hit the territory of the thermal power station of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP), which is also important for the plant's stable operation, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the regional administration, said on Friday.

"There were at least seven heavy hits tonight, heavy artillery was working ...

shells were in the area of the thermal power station," Rogov said, noting that the station is also significant for the stable operation of the nuclear power plant and "the absence of energy fluctuations."

Commenting on the possible demilitarization of the Zaporizhzhia NPP's zone, the official said that it is not an option because Russian air defense means are the only ones to protect the plant from a catastrophe.

