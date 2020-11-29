UrduPoint.com
UK's Raab Says Post-Brexit Talks With EU Nearing Conclusion Within 'Week Or So'

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 09:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2020) The substantive talks between the United Kingdom and the European Union on trade relations after Brexit might be in their "last week or so," UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Sunday, adding that Brussels was expected to compromise on the disputed item of fisheries.

"I'm a bit reticent to give an ultimate backstop because the goalposts sometimes shift on the EU side. I think we are into the last week or so of substantive negotiations," Raab told Sky News.

One of the main bones of contention in the talks has been the fisheries that the UK and the EU will have to partition after divorce. Commenting on the matter, Raab said the EU's offer to give up 18 percent of fisheries in UK waters "can't be right.

"

"I think it's important the EU understand the point of principle. If they show the pragmatism, the goodwill and the good faith that, in fairness, has surrounded the last leg of the talks - and certainly we've shown our flexibility - I think there's a deal to be done," the foreign secretary said.

Sources in the UK prime minister's office told Sky news that a scenario where parties reach no deal by the end of the transition period was  "arguably underpriced" ahead of "what may be the final week of trade negotiations," as quoted in the report.

 The UK and EU have to negotiate the terms of a post-Brexit trade deal by December 31, otherwise they will have to trade under standard rules of the World Trade Organization.

