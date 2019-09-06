UN Allocates $75Mln to Provide Relief to 8 Nations Experiencing Emergencies - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) The United Nations has allocated $75 million from its Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to provide relief to eight countries experiencing emergencies for which the funding was insufficient to address the situations, the CERF said in a press release on Thursday.

"Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock released today US$75 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund to support responses to eight underfunded emergencies," the release said. "The countries covered are Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Eritrea, Mali, Sudan, and Venezuela and the neighboring region.

"

Lowcock said in the release the allocated funds would provide life-saving humanitarian assistance to over four million people affected by conflict, natural disaster and other emergencies.

The allocation will boost United Nations support in the treatment of acute malnutrition, Primary health care, education, protection, provision of shelter, water and food. The re;ease said.

The CERF has already allocated a record $200 million for emergency response in 2019, but some 37 million people in the eight affected countries remain in need of humanitarian assistance, the release added.