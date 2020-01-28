UN Chief Not Given Advanced Copy of US Peace Proposal for Mideast - Spokesman

(@imziishan)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has not yet seen the US peace plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict which President Donald Trump intends to reveal on Tuesday, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing.

"I'm not aware of that," Dujarric said on Monday when asked whether Guterres had been given an advanced copy of the US plan. "At this point... we all have to wait for this plan to be released. Whenever that will be, we will have further comment at that time."

Earlier in the day, Trump said his administration would be announcing the plan on January 28 at 12:00 p.m. EST (3:00 p.m. GMT). He refused to disclose any specifics, but said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz, who is also in Washington for separate discussions, would very much like the initiative, dubbed "the deal of the century.

Trump added that the plan had been shown to many of the Arab countries which "have agreed to it," seeing it as an opportunity to attain a broader regional peace.

Earlier, the Palestinians' chief negotiator told Sputnik that they plan to convene an emergency meeting on Tuesday to discuss the response to Trump's peace deal.

The Palestinian leadership has repeatedly rejected Trump's mediation efforts, accusing him of pro-Israel bias after he recognized Jerusalem as the Israeli capital and relocated the American embassy to the contested city.