UN Chief Sends Letters To Germany's Merkel, China's Xi Over Deadly Floods - Spokesmen

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 10:10 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has sent letters to German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to convey his condolences over the loss of life during the devastating floods the two countries, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Secretary-General has been concerned by recent devastating floods in different parts of the world and has been in touch with the leaders accordingly," Haq said. "The Secretary-General sent a letter to German Chancellor Angela Merkel to express his condolences for the lives lost due to these floods and his sympathies to all those who have suffered losses... And the Secretary-General is sending a letter to President  Xi Jinping to convey his heartfelt condolences on the tragic loss of lives and devastation.

"

Deadly floods in Germany caused by heavy rains affected most of western Europe last week. The German states of North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saxony and Bavaria have been damaged the most, with reports of dozens of casualties and severe damage to public and private infrastructure. The latest death toll from disastrous flooding exceeds 160, while hundreds of people are still missing.

Over the weekend, China has also been hit by heavy rains and flooding that resulted in at least 25 deaths in the province of Henan. Over 160,000 people were evacuated, according to the provincial authorities.

