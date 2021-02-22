UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Urges Myanmar To Respect People's Will

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 06:07 PM

UN chief urges Myanmar to respect people's will

The UN chief on Monday called on Myanmar's military junta to respect the people's will expressed in recent elections. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was speaking at the 46th session of the Human Rights Council

GENEVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :The UN chief on Monday called on Myanmar's military junta to respect the people's will expressed in recent elections. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was speaking at the 46th session of the Human Rights Council.

Noting the undermining of democracy with "brutal force" in Myanmar, Guterres said: "[There are] serious violations against minorities with no accountability, including what has rightly been called ethnic cleansing of the Rohingya population." The Human Rights Council session began on Monday, with a busy agenda with several national leaders and dignitaries expected to speak, including Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The session includes discussion on countries' human rights records, with the US participating as an observer for the first time since former President Donald Trump withdrew Washington from the body in 2018.

"Today, I call on the Myanmar military to stop the repression immediately. Release the prisoners. End the violence. Respect human rights and the will of the people expressed in recent elections," Guterres said.

The UN chief said he welcomed the Human Rights Council's resolution of Feb. 12, expressing its support to the people of Myanmar "in their pursuit of democracy, peace, human rights and the rule of law.

" He said that stoking the fires of racism, anti-Semitism, anti-Muslim bigotry, violence against some minority Christian communities, homophobia, xenophobia, and misogyny "is nothing new." Today, he said, extremist movements represent the number one internal security threat in several countries.

"Individuals and groups are engaged in a feeding frenzy of hate � fundraising, recruiting and communicating online both at home and overseas, traveling internationally to train together and network their hateful ideologies," said Guterres.

"Far too often, these hate groups are cheered on by people in positions of responsibility in ways that were considered unimaginable not long ago," he added.

The UN secretary general said the COVID-19 infodemic has "raised alarms more generally about the growing reach of digital platforms and the use and abuse of data." "We don't know how this information has been collected, by whom, or for what purposes. Governments can exploit that data to control the behavior of their own citizens, violating the human rights of individuals or groups," Guterres said.

"All of this is not science fiction or a forecast of a 22nd-century dystopia. It is here and now. And it requires a serious discussion," he added.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Minority Turkey Washington Democracy Trump Myanmar 2018 Christian All From

Recent Stories

Bitcoin quickly slips from record highs: Reports

9 minutes ago

OPPO Showcases New Breakthroughs In Technology and ..

19 minutes ago

Gwadar ground to host KK Vs QG match on March 25

25 minutes ago

DLD expands &#039;Smart Valuation&#039; process to ..

26 minutes ago

Mother loses two children to fire she had set to b ..

44 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Zayed inaugurates Emirati multi-mission ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.