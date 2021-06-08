UN court upholds Mladic life sentence for genocide

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Hague, June 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :UN judges on Tuesday dismissed Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic's appeal against his life sentence for genocide over the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, Europe's worst act of bloodshed since World War II.

"The appeals chamber affirmed the sentence of life imprisonment imposed on Mr Mladic by the trial chamber," the Yugoslav tribunal in The Hague said in a statement, adding that it also upheld his convictions for war crimes and crimes against humanity.