UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Court Upholds Mladic Life Sentence For Genocide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 09:32 PM

UN court upholds Mladic life sentence for genocide

UN judges on Tuesday dismissed Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic's appeal against his life sentence for genocide over the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, Europe's worst act of bloodshed since World War II

The Hague, June 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :UN judges on Tuesday dismissed Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic's appeal against his life sentence for genocide over the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, Europe's worst act of bloodshed since World War II.

"The appeals chamber affirmed the sentence of life imprisonment imposed on Mr Mladic by the trial chamber," the Yugoslav tribunal in The Hague said in a statement, adding that it also upheld his convictions for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Related Topics

United Nations Europe The Hague Chamber World War

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak discusses cooperation with Ital ..

4 minutes ago

Trudeau calls killing of Muslim family 'terrorist ..

1 minute ago

Judges in Hague Did Not Consider Arguments of Defe ..

1 minute ago

AC adjourns LNG reference till June 15

1 minute ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 8 J ..

1 minute ago

Covid-19 claims lives of 4 passengers returned fro ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.