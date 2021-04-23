(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UN Special Representative for Central Africa Francois Lounceny Fall will stay on in Chad after attending the funeral of late President Idriss Deby in a bid to help de-escalate tensions and prevent further violence in the country, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday

"UN Special Representative for Central Africa Francois Lounceny Fall ... will stay on to help de-escalate tensions, preserving peace and preventing violence and conflict," Dujarric told a press conference.

On Sunday, Deby, who was recently re-elected for a sixth term in office, sustained injuries on the front lines during hostilities with insurgents in the north of the country and died in hospital two days later.

"We are working with ... the African Union on how to de-escalate tensions. We are calling on all actors to remain calm and avoid all violence that could harm civilians," Dujarric said.

Chad has been struggling with numerous social, economic and security issues, including the confrontation between Muslims in the North and Christians in the South. In addition, terrorist organization Boko Haram, which is banned in Russia, is still active in northwestern Chad.