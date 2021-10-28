UrduPoint.com

UN Extremely Concerned By Hostilities In Tigray After Airstrikes Kill 6 People - Spokesman

UN Extremely Concerned by Hostilities in Tigray After Airstrikes Kill 6 People - Spokesman

The United Nations expressed its concern over the reported airstrikes in the capital of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region that killed at least six people and called on all parties to protect civilians, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Thursday

"We're extremely concerned with the continued escalation of hostilities and violence in the northern part of the country, including airstrikes in Tigray today. Earlier today, two airstrikes were reportedly carried out on a residential area in Tigray's capital Mekelle. According to initial reports, six people were killed and 22 injured," Haq said.

"We call on all parties to the conflict to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure and to fulfill their obligations under international humanitarian law," he said.

