UN Probes Reports Of Tanzania Pushing Back Mozambican Refugees

Tue 06th April 2021 | 01:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) The UN refugee agency said Monday it was looking into reports claiming that some 600 Mozambican refugees who had fled violence in the Cabo Delgado region were forced out of neighboring Tanzania.

"UNHCR was informed that around 600 Mozambican asylum seekers crossed the border to Tanzania and were refouled through Negomano to Cabo Delgado.

This information is being followed up," it said.

The UN agency estimated that 10,000 people had fled an Islamist raid on the coastal town of Palma on March 24. Many of them were hosted by relatives and friends, while some attempted to reach Tanzania.

Organized evacuations from Palma by sea and air were suspended on Friday, trapping thousands in Cabo Delgado. The UN urged neighbor nations to respect the right to asylum.

