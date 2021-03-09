UN Receives Letter From Myanmar Envoy Calling for Intervention - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric confirmed on Monday the Secretary-General of the organization, Antonio Guterres, received a letter from Myanmar calling for foreign intervention to stop the violence perpetrated by the security forces.

Last week, Myanmar's Parliament Envoy to the United Nations, Dr Sasa, sent a letter to Guterres urging for an action from the UN Security Council to invoke the so-called Responsibility to Protect (R2P) commitment. The R2P envisages the option of foreign military intervention as a measure of last resort to prevent mass atrocity crimes.

"We have received the letter. UN officials, including the Secretary-General's Special Envoy, have been in contact with elected parliamentarians as part of ongoing contacts with key stakeholders," Dujarric said in a statement.