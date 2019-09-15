UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Secretary General Condemns Attack On Saudi Oil Facilities

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 10:30 PM

UN Secretary General Condemns Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the recent drone attack on oil facilities in eastern Saudi Arabia, his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Sunday.

The drone attack caused massive fires at two Saudi Aramco's oil facilities overnight into Saturday. The fires, in particular, hit the Abqaiq oil refinery in Eastern Province, and an oil-processing facility near Khurais oil field, located about 100 miles east of Riyadh. The Yemeni Houthi rebel movement claimed responsibility for the attacks, while US State Secretary Mike Pompeo accused Iran of being behind them.

Tehran has refuted the US allegations.

"The Secretary-General condemns Saturday's attacks on Aramco oil facilities in the Eastern Province in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia claimed by the Houthis," the statement says.

Guterres calls on all parties to exercise maximum restraint to prevent any escalation amid increased tension in the region and to observe international humanitarian law, it added.

Related Topics

Drone Attack United Nations Iran Riyadh Oil Saudi Tehran Saudi Arabia Sunday All Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Tadweer opens state-of-the-art control centre

2 hours ago

Ajman Crown Prince praises achievements of Ajman D ..

2 hours ago

Al Bowardi condoles martyrs&#039; families

3 hours ago

Best and worst Dubai government entities to be ann ..

3 hours ago

Omar bin Zayed condoles families of martyrs Al Man ..

3 hours ago

Omar bin Zayed offers condolences to family of mar ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.