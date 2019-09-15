UN Secretary General Condemns Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the recent drone attack on oil facilities in eastern Saudi Arabia, his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement on Sunday.

The drone attack caused massive fires at two Saudi Aramco's oil facilities overnight into Saturday. The fires, in particular, hit the Abqaiq oil refinery in Eastern Province, and an oil-processing facility near Khurais oil field, located about 100 miles east of Riyadh. The Yemeni Houthi rebel movement claimed responsibility for the attacks, while US State Secretary Mike Pompeo accused Iran of being behind them.

Tehran has refuted the US allegations.

"The Secretary-General condemns Saturday's attacks on Aramco oil facilities in the Eastern Province in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia claimed by the Houthis," the statement says.

Guterres calls on all parties to exercise maximum restraint to prevent any escalation amid increased tension in the region and to observe international humanitarian law, it added.