UN To Invite Taliban Leaders To International Meeting On Afghanistan In Doha - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2023 | 09:53 PM

The United Nations is planning another international meeting on Afghanistan in Qatar's capital of Doha and has invited the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) leaders to take part in it, Ariana News broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing Chief of the Political Affairs Service at the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan Scott Smith

Smith said during a meeting at the Arg presidential palace in Kabul that the leaders of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan would be invited to attend the upcoming international meeting in Doha, the broadcaster reported.

The meeting is scheduled to take place before the end of this year, the report said.

Meanwhile, the head of Afghanistan's acting prime minister's office, Mawlavi Zakir, said that Kabul was seeking interaction with the international community and expected the existing restrictions on Afghanistan's banking system to end soon, Ariana News reported.

In May, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hosted a meeting in Doha with special envoys of about 20 states to discuss Afghanistan. The UN press service said that the sides met to reach points of commonality on key issues, such as human rights, in particular women's and girls' rights, inclusive governance, countering terrorism and drug trafficking.

The Taliban came to power in August 2021, toppling the US-backed government as NATO troops were leaving after almost 20 years of US military presence in Afghanistan.

