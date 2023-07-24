Open Menu

UN Urges End To Use Of Cluster Bombs After Ukrainian Strike On Journalists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 24, 2023 | 04:50 PM

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) The UN Human Rights Office on Monday called for an end to cluster bomb strikes in Ukraine after Russia accused the Ukrainian regime of deliberately targeting a group of journalists in the contested Zaporizhzhia Region.

"Regrettably, we are not in a position to comment on the incident itself. However, let me state that cluster munitions scatter small, often bright or colourful bomblets over wide areas, many of which fail to explode immediately but can then kill and maim for years afterwards. The use of such munitions should stop immediately," UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Marta Hurtado told RIA Novosti.

Russia said a targeted cluster bomb strike on July 22 killed RIA Novosti journalist Rostislav Zhuravlev and injured three others � RIA Novosti photojournalist Konstantin Mikhalchevsky and Izvestia journalists Roman Polshakov and Dmitry Shikov � who were covering the conflict.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said those responsible for the journalist's killing would be punished. This includes suppliers of cluster munitions.

The UN Human Rights Office urged Ukraine and Russia to ratify the Convention on Cluster Munitions (CCM), which comprehensively bans their use. Hurtado said that non-signatory countries were still prohibited from using cluster munitions in populated areas under international humanitarian law governing the conduct of hostilities.

