UN Will Further Promote, Defend Women's Rights In Afghanistan - Secretary-General

Sat 23rd October 2021 | 08:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2021) The United Nations will continue its activities in Afghanistan to further promote and defend women's rights in Afghanistan, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

"In Afghanistan, the @UN is staying and delivering, and will continue to promote and defend the rights of women and girls.

We will not stop until girls can go back to school, and women can return to their jobs and participate in public life," Guterres wrote on his Twitter page on late Friday.

Afghanistan had suffered more than 20 years of conflict before the Taliban took over the country in mid-August and the US-led foreign troops withdrew before the fall. The newly announced interim Taliban government is not inclusive of women or people not affiliated with the Islamist movement. Afghan women have launched protests in several cities calling for their rights to be respected.

