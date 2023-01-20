United States, Cuba Resume Law Enforcement Dialogue After Nearly 5Yr Break - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) The United States and Cuba resumed bilateral law enforcement dialogue for the first time since 2018 to discuss topics of bilateral interest and improve coordination between the countries, the US State Department said in a press release.

"On January 18-19, U.S. and Cuban officials met in Havana to discuss topics of bilateral interest on law enforcement matters under the U.S.-Cuba Law Enforcement Dialogue," the press release said on Thursday. "This type of dialogue enhances the national security of the United States through improved international law enforcement coordination, which enables the United States to better protect U.

S. citizens and bring transnational criminals to justice."

The meeting was co-chaired by the US Departments of State, Homeland Security, and Justice with a number of other US officials in attendance, according to the release.

The first law enforcement dialogue was held in Washington D.C. on November 9, 2015. Between 2015 and 2018, when the Trump administration decided to curtail contact with Havana, the United States and Cuba held four such dialogues.