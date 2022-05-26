UNSC to Vote Thursday on US Draft Resolution to Tighten Sanctions on N. Korea - Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) The United Nations Security Council will vote on Thursday on a US-drafted resolution to tighten sanctions on North Korea in light of Pyongyang's numerous missile launches this year, a source told Sputnik.

"The vote is expected tomorrow," the source said on Wednesday.

Yesterday, North Korea test-launched three ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan, all from from the Sunan area in Pyongyang.