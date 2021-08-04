UPDATE 2 - Pentagon Confirms 1 Officer Killed in Shooting Incident - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The Pentagon Force Protection Agency (PFPA) confirmed that one of their officers was killed during a shooting incident outside the Pentagon.

"PFPA mourns the tragic loss of a Pentagon Police officer killed during this morning's incident at the Pentagon," the agency said via Twitter on Tuesday. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the officer's family. Additional info on the officer will be forthcoming, following full next of kin notification."

Earlier on Tuesday, Pentagon Police Chief Woodrow Kusse said a Pentagon police officer was attacked on the metro bus platform outside the Defense Department building and gunfire was exchanged, resulting in several casualties. He said the they are not looking for any additional suspects and there is not continuing threat, but the investigation is ongoing.

The Associated Press identified the deceased suspect as Austin William Lanz, 27, of the US state of Georgia. The report said Lanz ambushed a Pentagon police officer, stabbing him in the neck before other officers shot and killed him.

The report noted, according to sources, Lanz enlisted in the US Marine Corps in 2012 but was "administratively separated" less than a month later. However, Lanz's motive remains unclear.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in a statement said the investigation is looking into the circumstances of the incident, adding that the probe must proceed unimpeded and without speculation.

Austin extended his condolence to the family of the slain officer, who he said died as a result of injuries he sustained in the morning attack at the Pentagon. Austin also ordered flags to be flown half-mast at the Pentagon.