(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) US President Joe Biden has been briefed on developments in Russia concerning Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group private military company (PMC), White House National Security Council spokesperson Adam Hodge told Sputnik.

"Yes," Hodge said on Friday when asked if Biden had been briefed on the developing situation in Russia.

On Friday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case for inciting armed mutiny over statements made on behalf of Prigozhin.

The FSB said that there was a threat of escalation on Russian territory. The Russian Defense Ministry said that social media reports about alleged Russian military strikes on camps belonging to PMC Wagner were not true.

US Senator Marco Rubio said on Twitter that the situation unfolding in Russia could have a major impact.

"Our national security agencies are closely following the extraordinary internal conflict among Russian forces currently underway. No matter how this turns it is certain to have a significant and potentially historic impact," Rubio tweeted.

Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov has made a report to Russian President Vladimir Putin concerning Prigozhin's case, according to the Kremlin.

Security was boosted in several regions of Russia, as well as the capital of Moscow, on Saturday morning.