UPDATE - Biden To Nominate Trump Border Policy Critic To Lead US Customs Agency - White House

UPDATE - Biden to Nominate Trump Border Policy Critic to Lead US Customs Agency - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) President Joe Biden is going to name Tucson, Arizona, Police Chief Chris Magnus, an outspoken critic of the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration, to run the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency, the White House announced in a press release.

"Today, President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate key leadership for the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), John Tien for Deputy Secretary ... [and] Chris Magnus for Commissioner of US Customs and Border Protection," the release said on Monday.

Biden also announced his nominations of Jonathan Meyer for DHS General Counsel, former National Security Agency (NSA) official Jen Easterly for Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and Robert Silvers, a senior DHS cybersecurity official under President Barack Obama as Under Secretary for Policy, the White House said.

"Tien previously served in the Obama Administration as the National Security Council Senior Director for Afghanistan and Pakistan from 2009-2011. Since 2011, Tien has been a Citigroup managing director. Prior to joining Citi, Tien was a combat arms officer for 24 years in the active duty US Army and retired in 2011 as a colonel, the release said.

Ur Mendoza Jaddou will be nominated as the next Director of United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, the release said.

Magnus is currently the police chief in Tucson, Arizona, and previously served as police chief in Fargo, North Dakota, Richmond, California and Tucson, Arizona, the release added.

