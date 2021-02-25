(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) The first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus has arrived in Nicaragua, the latter's vice president said.

Earlier this month, the Nicaraguan Health Ministry authorized the use of the Russian vaccine against COVID-19.

"Yesterday at night, we gratefully received the first batch of the Sputnik V vaccine, which was delivered for free," Rosario Murillo Zambrana said on late Wednesday, as broadcast by Channel 4.

Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya Epidemiology and Microbiology Center, was the world's first vaccine against COVID-19 and was registered by the Russian Health Ministry on August 11.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 112.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.49 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Nicaragua has confirmed more than 6,000 COVID-19 cases so far, with 173 fatalities.