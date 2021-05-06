UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Brazil Rises By Over 73,000 To Over 14.93Mln - Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 06th May 2021 | 03:20 AM

UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by Over 73,000 to Over 14.93Mln - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2021) The number of new COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 73,295 to 14,930,183 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 2,811 to 414,399 people within the same period of time.

More than 13.52 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed more than 77,000 new coronavirus cases, with 2,966 fatalities.

Brazil comes second in terms of the death toll following the United States with more than 579,000 fatalities, and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases after the US and India.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 154.62 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 3.23 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

India World Same Brazil United States March 2020 Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

TAQA Group reports net income of AED1.4 bn for Q1& ..

2 hours ago

President confers Medal of Independence on Jordani ..

3 hours ago

&#039;Middle East Energy 2021&#039; sheds extensiv ..

4 hours ago

Security Forces kill two terrorists in NW IBO; Cap ..

2 hours ago

G7 Urges Belarus to Release Political Prisoners, H ..

2 hours ago

G7 Says JCPOA Vital for Solving Iran's Nuclear Cri ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.