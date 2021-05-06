UPDATE - Number of COVID-19 Cases in Brazil Rises by Over 73,000 to Over 14.93Mln - Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2021) The number of new COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 73,295 to 14,930,183 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 2,811 to 414,399 people within the same period of time.

More than 13.52 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed more than 77,000 new coronavirus cases, with 2,966 fatalities.

Brazil comes second in terms of the death toll following the United States with more than 579,000 fatalities, and third in terms of the number of confirmed cases after the US and India.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 154.62 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 3.23 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.