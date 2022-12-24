(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2022) More than a dozen people died in a fire that erupted at a private retirement home in the Russian city of Kemerovo late on Friday night, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik.

"The number of people killed in the fire has gone up to 13," the emergency services said.

Earlier, emergency services told Sputnik that the death toll stood at eleven and that the retirement home was illegal.

Regional health authorities told Sputnik that two people are in serious condition following the fire, while a total of six people received medical care.

Kemerovo Region Governor Sergey Tsivilev said on Telegram that a total of 13 people died in the fire and said that all regional nursing homes, particularly private ones, will be checked in the coming week.

A spokesperson of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik that the fire at the nursing home in Kemerovo was contained at 23:39 local time on Friday (16:39 GMT).