UPDATE - Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone Shelled 11 Times In Past Day - Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 11 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Eleven shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the past day in the Idlib de-escalation zone," Rear Adm. Kulit said.

"Nine attacks were recorded in the province of Aleppo, one in Idlib, one in Hama," he said.

Kulit also said four Syrian servicemen were killed and one was wounded as a result of sniper and artillery fire by terrorists on Syrian government troops' positions in the provinces of Idlib, Aleppo and Hama.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016.

Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

