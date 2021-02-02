UPDATE - Taliban Attack on Afghan Military Checkpoint in Kunduz Kills 4 Soldiers - Police Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Members of the Taliban movement have attacked a military checkpoint in the northern Afghan city of Kunduz, killing four soldiers, a source from the local police told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Last night, Taliban insurgents attacked a checkpoint in the first security district of Kunduz city, killed four soldiers and injured one more," the source said.

In a separate incident, a bomb blast targeting a police car killed one soldier and wounded two others in the Pakistan-bordering Nangarhar province, according to local residents. The blast occurred in the Surkh Rod district of Nangarhar.

Meanwhile, the Afghan Defense Ministry said that other clashes between the Taliban movement and the military had occurred in the Farah and Balkh provinces.

Insurgents attempted to attack security forces in the southwestern Farah province, and the Afghan army, supported by the air force, killed 11 Taliban militants and injured over a dozen more in a counteroffensive.

In the northern Balkh province, the Taliban movement also targeted security posts of the Afghan military, and the armed forces responded with an airstrike.

"The country's air force targeted the terrorist group. As a result of the airstrikes, 9 Taliban [members] were killed and 2 others were wounded," the ministry said in a statement.

The airstrike also destroyed weapons and ammunition belonging to militants, the ministry added.